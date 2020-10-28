Fresh Apple TV show sale offers complete series from $15: Homeland, Hannibal, more

-
AppleMedia
Get this deal Up to 30% From $10

Following yesterday’s Halloween movie sale, Apple is back today with a fresh batch of TV shows discounts. Each of these series will become a permanent part of your library, which in turn takes you out of the streaming wars that often moves shows from one entity to another. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Notable deals in today’s sale include:

Make sure you check out yesterday’s movie sale for even more deals on scary films, Halloween favorites, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $10+

Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter, scary films, more

From $1 Learn More
40% off

Carry-on and weekender luggage from $20: Samsonite, Amazon, more (Up to 40% off)

$20+ Learn More
Save 27%

Amazon slashes up to 27% off Zinus mattresses, bed frames, more from $126

From $126 Learn More

All-new 3Doodler PRO+ pen can draw objects using metal, wood, more

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $15

Crayola’s 4-pack of kids’ hand sanitizer now 30% off at $10 Prime shipped

$10 Learn More
Save now

Zippo’s pocket hand warmer runs for 12-hours without a flame, now under $10

Under $10 Learn More
20% off

LEGO’s Friends Central Perk set falls to new low of $50, more kits from $8

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Hidden Folks, Beholder, Battlevoid, more

FREE+ Learn More