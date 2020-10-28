Hunter just released its Holiday Gift Guide with ideas for the entire family, so make a splash this holiday season with gifts they can wear year-round. The Hunter Holiday gift guide has hundreds of styles including boots, accessories, socks, jackets, backpacks, and more. They’re also divided into sections with the best-selling items, gifts for her or him, and budget-friendly options. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

Hunter quotes:

“When times are tough, a perfectly picked present shows just how much you care. Crafted with 164 years of all-weather expertise, Hunter is not only a gift that stands the test of time but will be with there when happy memories are made for years to come. Whether it’s for the little puddle splasher, the gardener, or the adventurer in your life, let us help tick off your gift list with our curated edit that will bring a smile to your friends and family’s faces this year.”

Hunter Gifts for Men

One of our top picks from the Hunter Holiday Gift Guide is the men’s Original Tall Rain Boots that are priced at $150. These boots are waterproof, timeless, and come in three color options. They also feature a fleece interior to promote warmth and can be styled in many different ways. The rigid outsole is unique and grips the ground to promote superior traction. However, if you’re not a fan of the tall styles, Hunter also has a short Chelsea Boot that’s similar and priced at $135.

Bomber jackets are very trendy for men this season, and the Original Lightweight style would be a fantastic option. This style is also waterproof, has an attached hood, and is highly breathable. This would be a nice option for anyone who loves being outdoors or will be commuting to class or work this fall and winter. It’s available in four color hues and is priced at $175.

Gift Ideas for Women From Hunter

For women, the Original Tall Rain Boots are a classic design that they can wear for years to come. I personally own these boots and the quality is amazing as well as the functionality. These boots are highly waterproof and pair nicely with leggings, jeans, and more. They also come in 14 color options.

Finally, pair the boots with the Original 6-Stitch Cable Knitted Socks that would also make a nice stocking stuffer. These socks are thick for added comfort and perfect for the fall and winter season. Plus, they’re priced at $50.

