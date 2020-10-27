Columbia’s Holiday Gift Guide is live with hundreds of ideas for the whole family. Top retailers have released their gift guides, including The North Face, J.Crew, Carhartt, Nordstrom, Banana Republic, and many more. The Columbia Holiday Gift Guide was made to unwrap the outdoors since getting outside is more precious than ever. It also has price points to fit every budget with options from under $25, under $50, or less than $100. So whether you’re looking for shoes, a jacket, or a stocking stuffer, the Columbia Holiday Gift Guide has something for everyone. Even better, if you sign up for the Greater Rewards Membership (free to register), you will receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia’s Gift Guide.

Step Up Your Gifting

If you’re looking for a gift idea, Columbia has an array of shoes and boots for those who always say they want to get outside more. For men, a standout style is the men’s Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots that come in several color options and are priced at $80. These boots are perfect for hiking and were designed for comfort with cushioned, lightweight material. Plus, they feature a unique outsole that promotes traction to grip the ground in case you get into rugged terrain. They are rated 4.6/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Columbia customers. Better yet, they are also available in a women’s version for the same price.

Can’t Beat a Classic

Columbia states that it features an array of classic styles for a chilly hike, telling stories by the campfire, or chilling close to home. A go-to in your wardrobe will easily be the men’s Viewmont II Sleeve Graphic Hoodie that would also make a tremendous gift idea. This style features a fleece interior for added warmth, and it can easily be layered. Plus, you can style it up or down with jeans, khakis, or joggers. It also comes in five fun color options and is priced at $45.

Like a Warm Hug

Fleece is a perfect style for gifting because you can wear it for years to come. Sherpa is a very trendy style, and the Winter Pass Jacket is a must-have for women. The buffalo check pattern is perfect for this fall, but it also comes in several other color options. This jacket was made to feel like a blanket, and the lightweight fabric is great for layering. You can find this style priced at $80.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!