Pixel 4a with 128GB of storage is just $5 per month

Verizon Wireless is offering new Unlimited plan customers Google Pixel 4a 128GB for $5 per month. As a comparison, this phone typically goes for $380 unlocked or $15 per month. Today’s deal is half of our previous mention. You’ll be locked into a 24-month contract with purchase. Pixel 4a is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 5.8-inch HD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz processor. We called it a “superb smartphone on a budget” in our hands-on review and customers leaving ratings at Amazon agree.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a Pixel 4a case from Spigen. For just $12, you’ll be able to add some protection to your device without too much bulk being brought into the mix. There are dedicated cutouts for all of the buttons, switches, and ports, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

There’s more Android deals going around this morning headlined by LG’s G8X ThinkQ Smartphone at $500. That’s as much as $450 off the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Learn more in this morning’s coverage.

For more details on the latest Android device from Google, the Pixel 5, head over to our friends at 9to5Google.

Meet Pixel 4a, the helpful Google phone at a helpful price. It comes packed with all the things you want in a phone, for a lot less than you’d expect. Equipped with 2.2GHz + 1.8 GHz, 64-bit octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM helps you get the help you need, fast – for a lot less than you’d expect.

