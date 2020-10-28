LG’s G8X ThinQ Smartphone packs a detachable second screen at $500 (Save $450)

B&H currently offers the unlocked LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Down from its $950 going rate like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, beats the launch promotion by $199, and marks a new all-time low. Standing out from other folding phones on the market, LG’s G8X ThinQ pairs with a dual screen accessory for adding a detachable secondary display on top of the built-in 6.4-inch 1080p OLED screen. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and 128GB of storage can be supplemented by a microSD card. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor, 32MP selfie camera, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Considering there’s double the displays here on the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone, using a portion of your savings to grab some screen protectors seems like a good call. This 3-pack of tempered glass options will have both of the screens covered at under $8 and comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 385 customers.

If you’d prefer to skip the dual screen experience, we’re still tracking a series of Samsung handset deals that’ll let you get in the Android game without paying full price. Right now, the Galaxy Note 20/Ultra have returned to all-time lows at $200 off alongside the Galaxy S20 FE dropping to $599. That’s on top of everything else in our Android guide.

LG G8X ThinQ features:

The LG G8X ThinQ delivers best-in-class performance with an optional second screen for a new way to work & play on mobile. With the LG dual screen, customers can stream videos or work on multiple apps at once, turn one screen into a control pad to gain an edge over other gamers, or capture photos while instantly previewing or editing for the perfect pic every time.

