Amazon takes up to $142 off Timex, Skagen, and Citizen watches, now priced from $23

Today at Amazon we’ve found a nice selection of Timex, Skagen, and Citizen watches up to $142 off. Our favorite discount is the Timex Mod 44 Leather Strap Watch for $36.39 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This fashionable timepiece boasts an adjustable black 22mm genuine leather strap that should help its white dial pop. The case is comprised of brass and it measures 44mm in size. Splashes and brief immersions in water won’t phase this watch thanks to a 30-meter level of resistance. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $23.

More watches on sale:

And since we’re talking timepieces, you won’t want to miss out on today’s Amazon Gold Box with Bulova watches up to 60% off. Our top pick from the sale is its Dress Watch for $80. Once you’ve peeked at everything there, take a moment to peruse our roundup of Fossil’s Fall Flash Sale.

Timex Mod 44 Leather Strap Watch features:

Adjustable black 22mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

White dial with partial Arabic numerals

Oversized silver-tone 44mm Brass case with mineral glass crystal

Day and date window at 3 o’clock

Water resistant to 30 m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

