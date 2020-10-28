Amazon takes up to $142 off Timex, Skagen, and Citizen watches, now priced from $23

-
AmazonFashionCitizenSkagenTimex
Get this deal Save $142 From $23

Today at Amazon we’ve found a nice selection of Timex, Skagen, and Citizen watches up to $142 off. Our favorite discount is the Timex Mod 44 Leather Strap Watch for $36.39 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This fashionable timepiece boasts an adjustable black 22mm genuine leather strap that should help its white dial pop. The case is comprised of brass and it measures 44mm in size. Splashes and brief immersions in water won’t phase this watch thanks to a 30-meter level of resistance. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $23.

More watches on sale:

And since we’re talking timepieces, you won’t want to miss out on today’s Amazon Gold Box with Bulova watches up to 60% off. Our top pick from the sale is its Dress Watch for $80. Once you’ve peeked at everything there, take a moment to peruse our roundup of Fossil’s Fall Flash Sale.

Timex Mod 44 Leather Strap Watch features:

  • Adjustable black 22mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • White dial with partial Arabic numerals
  • Oversized silver-tone 44mm Brass case with mineral glass crystal
  • Day and date window at 3 o’clock
  • Water resistant to 30 m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Citizen Skagen Timex

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Save $145

Citizen, Skagen, Timex, and Fossil watch discounts start at $33 (Up to $145 off)

From $33 Learn More

Microsoft unveils an Xbox Series X Fridge, and you can win it for yourself

Read more Learn More
40% off

Carry-on and weekender luggage from $20: Samsonite, Amazon, more (Up to 40% off)

$20+ Learn More
Save 27%

Amazon slashes up to 27% off Zinus mattresses, bed frames, more from $126

From $126 Learn More

All-new 3Doodler PRO+ pen can draw objects using metal, wood, more

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $15

Crayola’s 4-pack of kids’ hand sanitizer now 30% off at $10 Prime shipped

$10 Learn More
Save now

Zippo’s pocket hand warmer runs for 12-hours without a flame, now under $10

Under $10 Learn More
20% off

LEGO’s Friends Central Perk set falls to new low of $50, more kits from $8

From $8 Learn More