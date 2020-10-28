Save on Bulova watches in various styles at Amazon, today only up to 60% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off various Bulova watches. Deals start at $75.72 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Bulova Men’s Dress Watch for $79.99. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $200 price tag, $40 less than the regular going rate, and the second-best price all-time. Made in the USA and featuring a full quartz movement, stainless steel case, and a water-resistant design to 30-meters. Nearly 300 Amazon reviewers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating. You can dive into the entire sale here or hit the jump for more top picks.
Other notable deals include:
- Marine Star Chronograph: $222.50 (Reg. $300)
- Classic Men’s Watch: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Precisionist Analog Chronograph: $211 (Reg. $300)
- Stainless Steel Analog Watch: $88 (Reg. $150)
- Classic Stainless Steel: $133 (Reg. $175)
- …and more!
Bulova Dress Watch features:
- Made in USA or Imported
- Quartz movement. Case diameter : 41 mm
- Flat mineral crystal
- Silver/white dial
- Stainless steel case and strap
- Water-resistant to 30 M (99 feet)
