Save on Bulova watches in various styles at Amazon, today only up to 60% off

-
AmazonFashion
Get this deal Up to 60% $75.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off various Bulova watches. Deals start at $75.72 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Bulova Men’s Dress Watch for $79.99. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $200 price tag, $40 less than the regular going rate, and the second-best price all-time. Made in the USA and featuring a full quartz movement, stainless steel case, and a water-resistant design to 30-meters. Nearly 300 Amazon reviewers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating. You can dive into the entire sale here or hit the jump for more top picks.

Other notable deals include:

There are plenty of additional fashion deals going at Amazon in today’s Gold Box. That includes up to 30% off Vera Bradley duffels, MacBook backpacks and more. There’s also a great selection of Calvin Klein apparel over at Amazon today discounted by as much as 40% off the regular going rate.

Bulova Dress Watch features:

  • Made in USA or Imported
  • Quartz movement. Case diameter : 41 mm
  • Flat mineral crystal
  • Silver/white dial
  • Stainless steel case and strap
  • Water-resistant to 30 M (99 feet)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Citizen, Bulova, and other timepieces are up to 60% off for Prime Day

Save 60% Learn More
60% off

Citizen watches are up to 60% off in today’s Gold Box, deals from $61.50

$61.50+ Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s watch sale takes up to 50% off Citizen, Bulova, more from $25

From $25 Learn More

Fossil, Citizen Eco-Drive, + Timex watch deals start at $89 (Up to 47% off)

Save 47% Learn More

Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches plunge as low as $34

From $34 Learn More

Prime Day kitchenware up to 51% off: Calphalon pans, cookers, more from $49

51% off Learn More
57% off

Skagen, Citizen, and Timex timepieces plunge as low as $39 (Up to 57% off)

From $39 Learn More
40% off

Amazon 1-day KitchenAid sale from $6.50: Can openers, bowls, more

$6.50+ Learn More