Save on Bulova watches in various styles at Amazon, today only up to 60% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off various Bulova watches. Deals start at $75.72 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Bulova Men’s Dress Watch for $79.99. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $200 price tag, $40 less than the regular going rate, and the second-best price all-time. Made in the USA and featuring a full quartz movement, stainless steel case, and a water-resistant design to 30-meters. Nearly 300 Amazon reviewers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating. You can dive into the entire sale here or hit the jump for more top picks.

Other notable deals include:

There are plenty of additional fashion deals going at Amazon in today’s Gold Box. That includes up to 30% off Vera Bradley duffels, MacBook backpacks and more. There’s also a great selection of Calvin Klein apparel over at Amazon today discounted by as much as 40% off the regular going rate.

Bulova Dress Watch features:

Made in USA or Imported

Quartz movement. Case diameter : 41 mm

Flat mineral crystal

Silver/white dial

Stainless steel case and strap

Water-resistant to 30 M (99 feet)

