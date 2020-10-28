Chromebook deals abound from $140: HP, Acer, Lenovo, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various Chromebooks on sale from $139.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout is HP’s 11-inch Chromebook 2.1GHz/4GB/16GB at $189.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $330 and today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention.  Notable features here include an 11.6-inch HD display with a convertible design. Inside you’ll find 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC drive. It’s a solid budget-friendly buy if you’re also looking for a convertible design. Rated 3.6/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 4,900 Amazon reviewers.

HP 11-inch Chromebook features:

  • Processor: Intel(R) Celeron(R) Processor N3350, Dual-Core, 1.1GHz up to 2.4GHz; The right combination of performance, power consumption, and value helps your device run smoothly and reliably
  • Display: 11.6-inch diagonal HD (1366×768) IPS WLED-backlit touch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3; With strong and durable protection, this display stands up to everyday bumps and scrapes
  • Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM; Designed to run more efficiently and more reliably at faster speeds

