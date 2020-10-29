One of the biggest Black Friday 2020 ads has now arrived as Best Buy is showing off its plans for this year’s big shopping event. A number of deals are already available through November 1 and then Best Buy will be rolling out various other promotions throughout the month of November in the lead up to Black Friday proper. My Best Buy members will be privy to special offers throughout the month, as per usual, as the brick and mortar retailer offers up discounts on TVs, Apple products, and much more. Head below for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy Black Friday ad, details on store hours, and more.

Best Buy Black Friday 2020 offers a full month of promotions

Now through November 1, Best Buy will be offering a sneak peek at various Black Friday deals. This sale is now live and you can browse through all of the top picks right here. Best Buy will then be rolling out various other sales throughout the month. Here’s a complete breakdown via our friends at BestBlackFriday:

Through Nov. 1: Shop select Black Friday deals early

Nov. 5-8: The Wish List Sale

Nov. 11: The Treat Yourself Sale

Nov. 12-14: Our Coolest Deals Sale

Nov. 16-17: My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale. Thousands of deals from the Black Friday ad will be available early, but for My Best Buy Members only.

Nov. 22: Black Friday Starts Now! (At this point, you can shop nearly all of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals).

Nov. 26-27: New offers appear for the Black Friday sale.

Top deals coming on Black Friday:

As always, Best Buy will be one of the top retailers when it comes to Apple deals. We’re expecting to see up to $150 off various iPad models, including the latest 10.2-inch, iPad Pro, and previous-generation iPad Air.

Additionally, Best Buy will deliver heavy discounts on MacBook Pro with up to $250 off and the latest MacBook Air being reduced in price by as much as $200 off. The now previous-generation Apple Watch Series 5 is going to see massive price drops across the board with up to $250 off.

Best Buy will be serving up a number of notable TV deals throughout the month of November, but Black Friday will bring some of the best offers. Samsung TVs will be reduced in price across the board with notable standouts like the 65-inch QLED going to $898. There will also be bargain deals under $200, as well.

Some of the latest tech is represented in the Best Buy Black Friday ad, like HomePod mini, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5, but at this time no discounts are being revealed. Look for the gaming systems in particular to wrapped up in larger bundles as opposed to straight cash discounts.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Black Friday ad

























