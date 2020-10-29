Instant Pot’s Ultra Multi-Cookers nearly 40% off at Amazon today, deals from $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 39% off Instant Pot Ultra multi-cookers. You can score the 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $109.99 shipped. Currently fetching a bloated $230+ at Walmart, this model typically sells for $180 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It features an 8-quart capacity large enough for the whole family and then some. The 16 one-touch cooking programs can handle just about any meal you might be craving and you’ll find some additional settings on the Ultra model including “sterilize, cake, and egg” options. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also on sale as part of today’s Gold Box offerings, you’ll find the 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra at $99.99 shipped, down from the usual $150. Carrying the same stellar ratings as the 8-quart model above, this one is only $10 less so it might make more sense to go with the larger model above, unless you really just don’t need the extra 2-quarts. Either way, you’re locking in a top-notch one-pot meal solution at a solid discount.

We also have great deal running on Masterbuilt’s Smart 30-inch Electric Smoker, plus even more kitchen and cookware in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment

New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button provides custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs

Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!