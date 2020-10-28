Snag Masterbuilt’s Smart 30-inch Electric Smoker for $273.50 at Amazon (2020 low)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 30-inch Electric Bluetooth Smoker for $273.44 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate there and ushers in Amazon’s lowest 2020 price to date. Unlike standard smokers, this Masterbuilt solution takes things to the next level thanks to built-in Bluetooth. This allows you to control temperature, lighting, monitor meat temperature, and toggle your smoker’s power directly from a smartphone. There are a total of four smoking racks inside and a patented side-loading wood chip system allows you to add more fuel without needing to open your smoker’s door. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forego Bluetooth and one of those smoking racks to save big on Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow Digital Electric Smoker. Pricing is currently set at $196, allowing you to spend $77 less than the deal above. The exterior of this model features a digital panel that makes it a cinch to control power, temperature, and more.

If you want to cook anywhere, you could opt for an entirely different approach with NOMAD’s portable grill and smoker. This high-end solution boasts an exterior that’s crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum and it folds into a briefcase-like design. View photos and read all about it in our launch coverage.

Masterbuilt 30-inch Bluetooth Smoker features:

  • Bluetooth Smart technology allows you to control temperature, lighting, monitor meat temperature, and power your smoker on or off
  • Four chrome-coated smoking racks
  • Patented side wood chip loading system to add wood chips without opening smoker door and losing heat
  • Built-in meat probe thermometer for perfect results every time
  • Thermostat temperature control for even, consistent smoking

