Get to baking with KitchenAid’s Pro 5-Qt. Bowl Lift Stand Mixer at $200 (Reg. $450+)

Best Buy is now offering the KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer for $199.99 shipped in Empire Red, Ink Blue, Silver, and Onyx Black. Regularly as much as $500 at Best Buy and currently starting at $450 via Target, today’s deal is up to $300 off and the lowest price we can find. Just in time to power you though the holiday baking season, this model sports 10 speed settings, a 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, and a handy lifting design to get heavier ingredients into place with ease. It ships with a Powerknead spiral dough hook and a steel wire whip alongside compatibility with the rest of the KitchenAid attachments. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you don’t plan on taking your baking all that seriously, there are more affordable options out there. The Sunbeam 350-Watt MixMaster comes in at $60 while the Dash Go Everyday Mixer fetches $50 at Amazon. Neither of which are quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, nor are they compatible with as wide a variety of add-ons, but they will get the job done for less otherwise.

For more kitchenware deals to prep you for holiday cooking, head over to our home goods deal hub. We have Instant Pot’s Ultra Multi-Cookers at nearly 40% off, a solid price drop on on Masterbuilt’s Smart 30-inch Electric Smoker, and much more.

More on the KitchenAid Pro Bowl Lift Stand Mixer:

Prepare homemade recipes with this KitchenAid Professional 500 Series stand mixer. It has 10 speed levels for accurate whipping and mixing of smooth batters and doughs, and the 5-quart stainless steel wide-mouth bowl’s lift design provides enhanced stability. Attach a grinder, pasta maker or ice cream maker to this KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer for culinary versatility.

