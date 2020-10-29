Today, LEGO launched its latest kit that was initially intended to be an SDCC 2020 exclusive. The new LEGO Black Widow Taskmaster Ambush set is now available exclusively from Amazon and launches with 230 pieces, three minifigures, and comic book-inspired box art. Head below for a closer look at the LEGO Black Widow Taskmaster set.

LEGO Black Widow Taskmaster set now available

While we’ve been seeing plenty of kits that were originally intended to be convention exclusives being released to the masses, like the Bespin Duel, today, we’re getting yet another. The new 230-piece Avengers Taskmaster’s Ambush kit was slated to help promote the latest MCU film, Black Widow, before the movie was delayed until 2021.

The main build here assembles a six-wheel, tank-like vehicle that’ll likely show up in the film this kit is based on. There’s also a display base on the bottom with some rocky terrain. Though the real stars of the show here are the three included minifigures.

All three of the characters included here star in the upcoming Black Widow film, but two of them are exclusively available in this kit. The film’s villain and the namesake for this kit, Taskmaster, comes in the previously-available Helicopter Chase set. But as for Black Widow and Red Guardian, both of these can only be found in this build. While the Avengers heroine has been in other kits, the printing here is new. But with the Red Guardian, this is the first time we’ve seen the character in brick-built form to date.

Everything here comes packaged in a comic book-style box that showcases the included minifigures. It’s what we’re accustomed to for the SDCC kits, but this one surprisingly lacks any mention of the 2020 convention, unlike the upcoming Star Wars Nebulon-B Frigate set.

Score this limited-edition set while you can

The new LEGO Avengers Taskmaster’s Ambush set is now available exclusively from Amazon and enters with a $39.99 price tag. This is certainly on the higher-end in terms of part count for the price, but considering this is a limited-edition kit, it’s definitely worth considering if you’re a Marvel fan or just want to add another rare kit to your collection.

Much like we saw with the Bespin Duel set though, once this sells out, it’ll likely be gone forever. So it’s better not to wait around on this set, as it’ll likely only be in stock for a limited time.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With how rare the LEGO Star Wars Bespin Duel set has become, today’s new unveil is definitely one I’d recommend picking up. Even with the collectibility aside, this is a really neat kit, and it’s great to see LEGO deliver three great figures. But, let’s be real — I can see a lot of fans picking up this set solely for the Red Guardian figure.

