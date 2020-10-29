Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential sees first price cut to $25 (Save 50%), more

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Clock Essential for $24.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% discount and marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen since it launched earlier this fall. As Lenovo’s latest Google Assistant-powered device, its Smart Clock Essential mixes things up from the previous-generation model with an LED display for showcasing the time, alarm, and more. You’ll still be able to summon Assistant for smart home control and more, and there’s a built-in 2.4A USB port on the back for charging up another device. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Update 10/29 @ 12:8 PM: Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock for $34.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy, as well as Lenovo when you use the code BFSMARTDEALLEAK at checkout. Normally $80, today’s deal beats our last mention by $4 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

When it comes to expanding your Assistant setup, whether it’s for the nightstand or not, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is one of the lowest prices out there. Those looking to save a bit more could opt for the Google Home Mini at $24, though you’ll be skipping the built-in LED display for a more compact form-factor with much of the same Assistant capabilities.

If you’re looking to bring home a similar experience but with Amazon’s voice assistant at the center, be sure to swing by our coverage from this morning on all of the Alexa birthday deals from $10. Then hit up our smart home guide for additional savings on ways to upgrade your setup.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

