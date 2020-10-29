Amazon discounts entire Alexa lineup from $10: New Fire TV Stick $18, Echo Dot $19, much more

Amazon is celebrating Alexa’s birthday with a wide ranging sale featuring deals on just about every smart home product they offer. If you missed out on Prime Day, and don’t want to wait for Black Friday, now is a great time to safe. Headlining is the new Fire TV Stick Lite at $17.99 Prime shipped, which is the first discount we’ve tracked to date. The latest version of Amazon’s popular streamer delivers all of your favorite content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and more all in a slimmed-down design. There’s even Alexa integration in the remote, so you can control all your favorite devices at once. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more deals in this sale on Echo speakers and other smart home essentials.

Other notable deals include:

In case you hadn’t heard, Black Friday news is starting to roll in. We now have seen two of this year’s biggest ads leak already, including Costco and Best Buy. Catch up on everything here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite features:

  • Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.
  • Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.
  • Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. Subscription fees may apply.
  • 500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

