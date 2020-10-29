Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 drops to some of the best prices yet at $339, more from $169

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its smartwatches and fitness trackers headlined by its latest Galaxy Watch 3 45mm at $369 shipped. Down from its $429 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and marks the second-best to date. The 41mm version is also $339, down from $399 and matching the all-time low. Samsung’s latest wearable delivers a circular OLED display in either 41mm or 45mm sizes complete with a rotating bezel. On top of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring as well as SPO2, VO2 max, and even ECG functionality that’s on the way. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 120 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $169.

Other notable Samsung wearable deals:

Those after the latest wearable to go with their iPhones won’t want to miss out on the discount we spotted on Apple Watch SE this morning. Down to $259, this is the best discount to date on Apple’s latest smartwatch. And then hit up our sports and fitness guide for even more workout discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!