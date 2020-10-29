Apple Watch SE sees biggest discounts yet from $259 across the board

Amazon offers the new Apple Watch SE from $259 shipped across various models and sizes. That equates to a new all-time low and $20 off the regular going rate. Best Buy is currently matching select models in price, as well. The latest Apple Watch delivers a familiar design with a few pared down features to help cut the cost. That means that when it goes on sale, like today, it’s an even more stellar value. Notable features here include a Retina OLED display, waterproof design, and a processor that’s “up to 2x faster than Series 3.” You’ll still find heart rate tracking, smartphone notifications, and more all wrapped up in a sporty design on your wrist.

Apple Watch SE features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

