Amazon’s DEWALT discounts slice up to $150 off and start at $20

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of notable DEWALT discounts priced from $20. Our favorite from the batch is its 20V MAX 4-Tool Combo Kit (DCK421D2) at $249 shipped. That’s $150 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we’ve tracked. Buyers of this sizable combo will garner a drill, impact driver, 3-LED light ring, and 6.5-inch circular saw. All of these run without a cord and are powered by two included 2Ah lithium ion battery packs which can be topped off with the bundled charger. You’ll also get a handy carrying bag perfect for lugging around your project. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT discounts from $20.

More DEWALT discounts:

And that’s only some of the DEWALT deals we’ve spotted lately. You can still expand your toolset with its 5-piece Nut Driver Set at $13. On top of that, the discount we spotted on DEWALT’s 12-inch sliding compound miter saw is still live at at $349. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more similar deals.

DEWALT 20V MAX 4-Tool Combo Kit features:

  • DCD780 20V MAX 1/2 inch drill/driver features a two speed transmission (0 600/0 2000RPM)
  • DCF885 20V MAX 1/4 inch impact driver features a 3 LED light ring with 20 second delay
  • DCS393 20V MAX 6 1/2 inch circular saw features a powerful 460 MWO, 3700 RPM motor
  • DCL040 20V MAX LED worklight delivers 110 lumens of light output
  • (2) 20V MAX 2.0 Ah lithium ion battery packs

