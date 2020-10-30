Save $100 on Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 at an all-time low of $179

Best Buy is currently offering the Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 for $179 shipped. Down from the usual $279 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Perfect for school work or just web browsing and the like while away from the desk, Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 packs an 11-inch touchscreen display complemented by a folding design. There’s also 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard storage and microSD card expansion to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up the AmazonBasics 11-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class, having a sleeve like this a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between note-taking sessions and the like.

We’re also still tracking a new all-time low on the 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet at $229. But if you’re looking to go all-in on a tablet experience, you can save $100 or more on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7/+ offering at all-time lows from $550.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 features:

Engineered for long-lasting performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 delivers powerful performance in a laptop that’s perfect for your everyday tasks, with features that you can depend on. Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple.

