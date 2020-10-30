Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/+ return to Amazon lows from $550 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $749.99 shipped. Usually fetching $850, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is one of the first price cuts to date, and matches the Amazon low. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix as well. Alongside 128GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and a up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128GB for $549.99. Slashing $100 off the usual going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is still one of the first price cuts so far. This 11-inch tablet will bring you much of the same S7+ functionality noted above, but with 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance. Rated 4.5/5 stars

If you’d prefer a more compact way to enjoy browsing the web and the like, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now $130 off. Marking the lowest prices we’ve tracked to date, the tablets are on sale from $220. Then check out everything else in our Android guide, including all of the best apps and games for loading up your new tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

