Metabo HPT’s 12-inch dual-bevel miter saw drops to $199 at Lowe’s

Lowe’s is offering the Metabo HPT 12-inch 15A Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $199 shipped. You’d normally pay $299 at Lowe’s for this and today’s deal saves you $100, making it a great deal if you’re wanting to get started with DIY projects. This saw is capable of doing beveled cuts both left and right, and can miter up to 52-degrees in either direction. There’s even a micro-bevel adjust so once you set the angle, you can dial it in perfectly. The 12-inch blade ensures that you can tackle even larger projects with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you need extra cutting capacity, and the double bevel feature isn’t a must-have, DEWALT’s 12-inch sliding miter saw is on sale for $349 right now. This is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all year here, and saves you $50 from its regular going rate. You’ll find the ability to cut up to 2- by 14-inch dimensional lumber here.

Plus, Amazon has a slew of other DEWALT tools on sale right now. Pricing starts at just $20, and you’ll find tool kits, hammer drills, bit sets, and much more available right now. If you’re trying to bolster your DIY capabilities, this is a fantastic way to do so.

Metabo HPT 12-inch Miter Saw features:

The C12FDH 12 inch dual compound miter saw with dual bevel features; exclusive laser marker system for cutting accuracy. The saw Head bevels to the right or left- allowing the material to stay securely in place for ultimate cutting efficiency. It cuts various types of wood, crown molding, plywood, decorative panels, soft fiberboard, hardboard and aluminum sashes.

