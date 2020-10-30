Physically back up iPhone data with SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Drive, now $56 (Reg. $69)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for $55.99 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $13 off the going rate and comes within $1 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Matched at Best Buy. If you’ve been wanting to physically back up photos and videos from your iPhone or Lightning-equipped iPad, this drive is worth a look. Not only can you manually move previously-captured content to iXpand Drive, you can actually record video footage directly onto it. Files can be password protected, and USB-A makes it a cinch to offload to most desktops. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If USB-A and Type-C are your primary concern, consider Samsung’s 256GB Duo Plus Flash Drive at $43. It boasts transfer speeds of up to 300MB/s and is ready to work with Android smartphones, tablets, PCs, Macs, and more. Samsung backs this drive with a 5-year limited warranty.

And speaking of storage deals, right now you can kick Switch storage woes to the curb with Kingston’s 512GB microSD Card for $73. That works out to notable discount of 27% off. If that much space feels like overkill, you could grab SanDisk’s discounted 128GB Nintendo Switch memory card for $20 instead.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go features:

Automatically back up your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)

Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)

Quickly move your content from your iXpand Drive to your computer using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector

