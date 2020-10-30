Physically back up iPhone data with SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Drive, now $56 (Reg. $69)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for $55.99 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $13 off the going rate and comes within $1 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Matched at Best Buy. If you’ve been wanting to physically back up photos and videos from your iPhone or Lightning-equipped iPad, this drive is worth a look. Not only can you manually move previously-captured content to iXpand Drive, you can actually record video footage directly onto it. Files can be password protected, and USB-A makes it a cinch to offload to most desktops. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
If USB-A and Type-C are your primary concern, consider Samsung’s 256GB Duo Plus Flash Drive at $43. It boasts transfer speeds of up to 300MB/s and is ready to work with Android smartphones, tablets, PCs, Macs, and more. Samsung backs this drive with a 5-year limited warranty.
And speaking of storage deals, right now you can kick Switch storage woes to the curb with Kingston’s 512GB microSD Card for $73. That works out to notable discount of 27% off. If that much space feels like overkill, you could grab SanDisk’s discounted 128GB Nintendo Switch memory card for $20 instead.
SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go features:
- Automatically back up your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)
- Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)
- Quickly move your content from your iXpand Drive to your computer using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector
