SanDisk’s 128GB Nintendo Switch memory card falls to $20 Prime shipped at Amazon

-
AmazonApps GamesSanDisk
Get this deal Reg. $27+ $20

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. While it carries a regular price of $66 at Best Buy, this model regularly sells for closer to $27 or so at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch/Lite, this affordable memory card adds 128GB of storage to your game library. Featuring read/write speeds up to 100MB/s, it also ships with a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 48,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you don’t need all 128GB, opt for the 64GB model at $16 Prime shipped instead. But for just a few bucks less, it might be worth splurging for the big boy if you can see yourself filling up the 64GB option quickly. Or go even bigger with this ongoing deal on Kingston’s 512GB microSD card.

There are plenty of Nintendo Switch accessory deals to go around right now. Firstly, we have a host of docks and cases on sale from $5, as well as both the wireless and wired PowerA controllers from $12.50. Then head over to this morning’s roundup and the latest eShop sale for all of today’s best Switch game deals. 

More on the SanDisk 128GB microSDXC:

  • Incredible speeds in a microSD card officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems
  • Spend less time waiting and more time playing with read speeds up to 100MB/s(1) and write speeds up to 90MB/s(1).
  • Instantly add up to 128GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)
  • Store your downloaded games, screenshots and video captures in one place so you can travel light.
  • Lifetime limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25

PowerA Enhanced Wired Switch Controllers hit Amazon low at $12.50 (Reg. $25), more

$12.50 Learn More

Amazon previews Prime Day deals: Echo devices from $19, TVs, much more

Read more Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More

PSA: Nintendo Switch now in-stock at Amazon + Animal Crossing model, more

In-stock Learn More

Final Fantasy XVI: Everything we know so far — characters, summons, more

Learn More
20% off

DSW Boot Sale takes extra 20% off Cole Haan, UGG, Sperry, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
$150 off

Always walk out to a warm car with Compustar’s 2-way remote start system, now $250 installed

$250 Learn More
Save $130

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to new all-time lows from $220 (Save $130)

From $220 Learn More