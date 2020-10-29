SanDisk’s 128GB Nintendo Switch memory card falls to $20 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. While it carries a regular price of $66 at Best Buy, this model regularly sells for closer to $27 or so at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch/Lite, this affordable memory card adds 128GB of storage to your game library. Featuring read/write speeds up to 100MB/s, it also ships with a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 48,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need all 128GB, opt for the 64GB model at $16 Prime shipped instead. But for just a few bucks less, it might be worth splurging for the big boy if you can see yourself filling up the 64GB option quickly. Or go even bigger with this ongoing deal on Kingston’s 512GB microSD card.

There are plenty of Nintendo Switch accessory deals to go around right now. Firstly, we have a host of docks and cases on sale from $5, as well as both the wireless and wired PowerA controllers from $12.50. Then head over to this morning’s roundup and the latest eShop sale for all of today’s best Switch game deals.

More on the SanDisk 128GB microSDXC:

Incredible speeds in a microSD card officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems

Spend less time waiting and more time playing with read speeds up to 100MB/s(1) and write speeds up to 90MB/s(1).

Instantly add up to 128GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Store your downloaded games, screenshots and video captures in one place so you can travel light.

Lifetime limited warranty

