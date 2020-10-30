Seiko Voice Digital Watch makes comeback after 11 years

Following 11 years of silence, the Seiko Voice Digital Watch is making a comeback. This news comes just two months after the company unveiled a limited edition Street Fighter V collection. The returning timepiece boasts an eye-catching style that is bound to stand out from the pack. Even better, there will be three styles to choose from. While the watch is made with accessibility in mind, the timepiece business is largely driven by new and unique styles, an area that these offerings ace with flying colors. Continue reading to learn more.

Seiko Voice Digital Watch delivers unique look, accessibility features, more

After 11 years, Seiko is officially releasing an updated Voice Digital Watch. The company has actually released several watches for the visually impaired with its first offering dating back to 1939. Unsurprisingly, at that time its first release was a pocket watch aimed at injured military officers. Fast-forward to today and it’s a wristwatch much like the rest of Seiko’s lineup.

The new offering will come in three colorways: black, silver, and pink. It’s already received a “Good Design Award,” exemplifying a likely outcome that many may like the appearance of this watch. While the press of a button can make this watch read the time aloud, there is also a small digital clock perfect for anyone that isn’t visually impaired.

Not only can this watch read the time aloud but it also wields alarm and stopwatch functionality. The new release is based on the most recent design which was originally unveiled in 1998. Production of that model has been halted for around 11 years, so it’s great to see the Seiko Voice Digital Watch not only reappear but also get a redesign.

Pricing and availability

The new Seiko Voice Digital Watch lineup will be priced from around $160. Availability appears to be limited to Japan at this time, but there’s always a chance these could get imported to the US at a later date. Models SBJS013, SBJS015, and SBJS016 are all listed on Seiko’s website now and are slated for release on December 11.

9to5Toys’ Take

I think we can all agree it’s a truly wonderful thing to see companies deliver products that aim to improve life for those with disabilities. In many instances, accessibility products too often debut with bland and boring styles. Thankfully that’s not the case with the new Seiko Voice Digital Watch.

At any rate, I hope Seiko Voice Digital Watch proves to be successful among those with or without a disability. Products like iPhone are mainstream but still manage to keep accessibility top of mind. It’d be great to see more new releases tackle problems while maintaining a desirable appearance.

