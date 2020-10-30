Wireless charge your iPhone, AirPods, more with these Gold Box deals from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, CPS US via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Mpow and Seneo Wireless Charging Stations. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Seneo Wireless 2-in-1 Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch at $13.49. This is a new Amazon all-time low and over 30% off the regular going rate. Notable features here include an ultra-slim design and dedicated docking locations for your Apple Watch and iPhone. You can count on up to 7.5W charging speeds here to juice up your various devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Head over to our smartphone accessories guide for all of the latest price drops across the board. That includes notable deals on holiday essentials like AirPods Pro, which are currently down to $195.

Seneo Wireless Charger features:

Charging house for iPhone/AirPods Pro/AirPods 2+iwatch Series: Seneo 2 in 1 wireless charger works as the exquisite combination of a wireless fast charger for iPhone 12/12 Pro/iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/iPhone XR/XS/XS Max/X/8/8Plus or AirPods 2, AirPods Pro and an iWatch (nightstand mode Available) charging stand compatible iWatch SE, Series 6/5/4/3/2. (Iwatch charging cable is not included; AirPods wireless charging case is required but not included).

