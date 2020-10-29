AirPods Pro drop to $195 with ANC, Hey Siri, more ($54 off)

B&H offers Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, they typically go for $249 but are discounted to $219 at Amazon currently. Today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions outside of Prime Day. AirPods Pro offer Apple’s upgraded truly wireless earbud experience with active noise cancellation, access to Hey Siri, and adaptive EQ to match your ear’s shape. You can count on 5-hours of listening time plus an extra 24-hours with the included battery case. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save $70 and go with Apple’s second-generation AirPods. You’ll miss out on the active noise cancellation features and that new design, but there’s still a whole lot to like here, including Hey Siri and stellar battery life.

You’ll find additional headphone deals in the latest eBay promotion that takes 15% off big names like Bose and others. Today’s Anker sale also features a selection of truly wireless headphones worth a look.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

