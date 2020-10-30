Spigen offers iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad accessories up to 50% off

Spigen is discounting a number of popular iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad accessories on its Amazon storefront this morning. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Spigen Silicone Fit Apple Watch Band at $9.99 in your choice of three colors. Regularly up to $20, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. This Apple Watch band offers up a classic silicone sport design with an adjustable mechanism for just the right fit. It’s compatible with all versions of Apple Watch. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for even more deals.

Other notable deals include:

For more iPhone and Apple Watch accessories, jump over to today’s big Mpow and Seneo Gold Box at $11. You can find deals on wireless chargers for a number of different devices, including all-in-one solutions that are sure to clean up your nightstand.

Spigen Apple Watch band features:

  • A classic design for everyday style
  • Soft silicone for long-lasting comfort
  • Customizable fit with an adjustable band
  • Hassle-free installation and removal
  • Compatible with Apple Watch 44mm and 42mm Series 6/SE/5/4/3/2/1

