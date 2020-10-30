Tile item trackers get 30% discount at Amazon, today only from $24.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Bluetooth Tile Trackers. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 4-pack of Tile Stickers for $36.99. Regularly $60, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen to date across the board. Stickers feature 150-foot Bluetooth range, three-year battery life, and a built-in speaker to help you find them when lost. Adding Amazon’s smart speakers are a great companion with access to Alexa and the ability to find your Tile Stickers with a simple voice command. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Tile Sticker features:

The New Tile Sticker sticks to virtually anything; Our small, waterproof Bluetooth tracker has an adhesive back, 3 year battery life and 150 feet range; It provides effortless, long term convenience; For more details, see Product Description below

Ring your things: use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 150 feet Bluetooth range

Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

