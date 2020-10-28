Totallee Amazon store now offering 25% off its new iPhone 12 cases for 9to5 readers

9to5Toys readers can now score some deep iPhone 12 case deals courtesy of Totallee’s official Amazon storefront. Totallee regularly makes it into our best iPhone cases of the year lists, and 2020 is no exception. Its minimalist options are great for folks who prefer that barely-there approach to iPhone protection and you can now score them at 25% off with our exclusive code. Head below for everything. 

Totallee iPhone 12 case deals

Today’s Totallee iPhone 12 case deals include everything the brand offers on its Amazon storefront. This year, it has a transparent minimalist case as well as similarly thin matte finish option for iPhone 12/Pro, mini, and Pro Max in multiple colorways. Both of which carry a regular $35 price tag and can be had at 25% off when you apply the code 9TO5COUPON at checkout on Amazon. 

We have listed some top picks below, but you really can’t go wrong with today’s exclusive Totallee iPhone 12 case deals:

Browse through the rest of the Totallee iPhone 12 case deals with these quick links: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max. Head over to Totallee’s website if the particular case you want isn’t available on Amazon, but the code above won’t work there. 

More on the Totallee cases:

  • Totallee iPhone 12 case deals: ULTRA THIN. Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 12 Pro cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. This is the most pocket-friendly case for iPhone 12 Pro
  • EVERYDAY PROTECTION. Keep your iPhone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops. A raised “lip” around the camera prevents damage to the lens. Pair it with a totallee screen protector for extra protection
  • BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 12 Pro case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company

