Vacuum deals up to $250 off: Dyson Animal or Shark Lift-Away from $100

Amazon is now offering the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe NV360 Upright Vacuum for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $200, this model has fetched closer to $150 at Amazon over the last few months and is now at the lowest price we can find. This upright vac doubles as a handheld-like solution with a lift-away canister for hard-to-reach areas. The included HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum while swivel steering makes navigating around furniture and the like a breeze. It also ships with an upholstery tool for refreshing the couches and chairs as well as a 5.5-inch crevice tool and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,700 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. More deals and details below.

Over at Best Buy, you’ll find the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum down at $249.99 shipped for today only. Originally as much as $500, today’s deal is up to 50% in savings, well under $319+ price tag at Amazon, and the lowest we can find. Ready for hard floors and carpets, this model features Dyson’s bagless design as well as a washable HEPA filter, a tangle-free turbine tool for hair, a multi-angle tool for “flexible vacuuming”, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Best Buy customers.

For something even more affordable take a look at the Eureka NEU182B PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner at $70 shipped on Amazon with solid reviews from nearly 1,600 customers. Then check out this deal on DEWALT’s Dust Extractor and everything else in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vac:

Lift away press a button to lift the canister away and easily clean hard to reach areas

Anti-allergen complete seal technology, a HEPA filter traps 999 percent of dust and allergens inside the vacuum. The full unit weighs only 12.5 pounds, the canister alone is 7.5 pounds

Swivel steering excellent control for maneuvering around furniture dust cup capacity: 12 dry quarts

Large capacity, easy to empty dust cup extended cleaning without interruption

