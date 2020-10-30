Amazon’s Vitamix Gold Box starts at $100

-
AmazonHome GoodsVitamix
Get this deal 35% off From $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Vitamix Blenders and Containers. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender for $389.95. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $500 and originally sold for $nearly $600. This is also the best price of 2020.  Featuring a 2HP motor, five pre-programmed blending settings, and a manual pulse feature, this thing can chop, dice, and puree even the most robust ingredients. The stainless steel blade can cause enough friction to heat soups while the 60-second self-cleaning mode is a particularly convenient feature. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Those looking to accessorize a new Vitamix may want to consider the Aer Disc Container that’s on sale for $99.99. That’s down from the regular $130 price tag. This model offers up 48-ounces of room for making using “master culinary” techniques like whipping, muddling, foaming, and emulsifying. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Swing by the rest of today’s sale for more deals on accessories for your new Vitamix blender. Of course, our home goods guide is also packed with everyday essentials for your space or kitchen to make life a bit easier.

More on the Vitamix 750 Pro Series Blender:

Simplify kitchen prep with this versatile Vitamix professional blender. Variable speeds, preset controls and a powerful 2 HP motor let you chop, grind, blend and puree a variety of foods to maximize cooking productivity. The new sound dampening technology helps reduce noise by 40 percent while using this Vitamix professional blender.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Vitamix

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $29+

Rubbermaid’s 21-piece food storage container set now $19 (Reg. $29+)

$19 Learn More

Amazon home gift guide features 2020’s best kitchenware, smart gear, more

Learn More
Reg. $25

Today’s best game deals: Overcooked! 2 $12.50, Star Wars Squadrons $30, more

$12.50+ Learn More
$90

Add some color to your space with 2 Philips Hue HomeKit bulbs for $75 (Reg. $90)

$75 Learn More
Reg. $80

Keep the home office toasty with Honeywell’s HeatGenius Heater at $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More

Belk Black Friday ad: Same-day delivery, latest Echo discounts, much more

Learn More
Reg. $10+

Apple weekend movie + TV show sale: The Wire, Sopranos, Halloween films, more

From $5 Learn More
25% off

Amazon’s offering up to 25% off Nautica apparel from $10 Prime shipped

From $10 Learn More