Amazon’s Vitamix Gold Box starts at $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Vitamix Blenders and Containers. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender for $389.95. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $500 and originally sold for $nearly $600. This is also the best price of 2020. Featuring a 2HP motor, five pre-programmed blending settings, and a manual pulse feature, this thing can chop, dice, and puree even the most robust ingredients. The stainless steel blade can cause enough friction to heat soups while the 60-second self-cleaning mode is a particularly convenient feature. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Those looking to accessorize a new Vitamix may want to consider the Aer Disc Container that’s on sale for $99.99. That’s down from the regular $130 price tag. This model offers up 48-ounces of room for making using “master culinary” techniques like whipping, muddling, foaming, and emulsifying. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Swing by the rest of today’s sale for more deals on accessories for your new Vitamix blender. Of course, our home goods guide is also packed with everyday essentials for your space or kitchen to make life a bit easier.

More on the Vitamix 750 Pro Series Blender:

Simplify kitchen prep with this versatile Vitamix professional blender. Variable speeds, preset controls and a powerful 2 HP motor let you chop, grind, blend and puree a variety of foods to maximize cooking productivity. The new sound dampening technology helps reduce noise by 40 percent while using this Vitamix professional blender.

