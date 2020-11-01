Greenworks G-MAX 40V Electric Lawn Mower is $248 (Reg. $350)

Amazon offers the Greenworks 2500502 G-MAX 40V 19-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with two batteries and a charger for $247.99 shipped. It has a list price of $449 and usually sells for around $350. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the lowest that Amazon has ever sold it for. If you’re going to make the jump from a traditional gas lawn mower, it doesn’t get any better than this 40V option from Greenworks. It has an electric brushless motor, 19-inch steel deck, rear bagging, and a height-adjustable design. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for under $70 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout!

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness.

Greenworks 19-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

  • 7 position single lever height adjustment offers range from 1 to 1/4 inch to 3 to 1/2 inch cut height
  • 19 inch steel deck offers with 3 in 1 design offers rear bagging, side discharge and mulching capability
  • Includes a 4 ampere hour and 2 ampere hour 40 volt Li Ion battery and charger, compatible with models 29462, 29472 and 29482

