Bose pre-Black Friday outlet sale has AirPlay 2 speakers, ANC headphones, more from $60

Bose has kicked off a new pre-Black Friday outlet sale today that’s discounting a selection of its certified refurbished speakers, headphones, and more. Our top pick is the Bose Portable Home Speaker for $249.95 shipped. Down from its usual $350 going rate that you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount is $50 under the lowest we’ve tracked before, and marks a new all-time low. This Wi-Fi speaker delivers a portable design that yields up to 12-hours of battery life per charge to expand your AirPlay 2 and Alexa setup. The Bose Portable Home Speaker also packs an IPX4 waterproof rating as well as 360-degree sound playback. Includes a full 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,000 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $60.

Other notable Bose deals include:

But if it’s just a regular Bluetooth speaker you’re after, this morning’s discount on the LG XBOOM rubberized Bluetooth speaker is worth a closer look at $20. You’ll find even more in our Bluetooth speaker guide right now, as well.

Bose Portable Home Speaker features:

The Portable Home Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker.

