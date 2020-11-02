LG’s XBOOM rubberized Bluetooth speaker is just $20 Prime shipped today (Reg. $57), more

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on portable Bluetooth speakers including the LG PL2 XBOOM Go Water-Resistant Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $57 and currently on sale for $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 65% in savings and the lowest total we can find. This IPX5-rated, weather and waterproof speaker is a solid little portable option and at a major discount today. It has a rubberized finish and 10-hours of wireless playback alongside speakerphone and voice assistant functionality, party link for connecting more than one together, USB-C charging, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more.

If you’re in the market for an extremely affordable Bluetooth speaker, today’s lead deal is certainly worth a closer look. It is even more affordable than the usually rock-bottom OontZ Angle 3 speaker, but you can score the OontZ Angle Solo model for $17 Prime shipped right now. Carrying stellar ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers, the Oontz speakers are easily among the best budget-friendly options out there with the Solo model offering up the same 10-hours of playback as today’s LG.

But you’ll also want to check out all of the Bose speakers, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more on sale right now, not to mention these Belkin speaker docks. Then hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, our Bluetooth speaker hub, and the rest of today’s Woot sale for even more.

Take the party with you. Enjoy up to 10 hours of playback, IPX5 water resistance and high-quality AAC audio formats. Meridian technology combines with a passive radiator for rich sound even at the highest volume. Connecting is always easy with both Bluetooth and voice command capabilities. A sleek, rounded design with a rubberized finish is easy to hold and fits comfortably in your hand.

