LG’s XBOOM rubberized Bluetooth speaker is just $20 Prime shipped today (Reg. $57), more

-
Portable Bluetooth SpeakerswootLG
Get this deal Reg. $57 $20

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on portable Bluetooth speakers including the LG PL2 XBOOM Go Water-Resistant Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $57 and currently on sale for $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 65% in savings and the lowest total we can find. This IPX5-rated, weather and waterproof speaker is a solid little portable option and at a major discount today. It has a rubberized finish and 10-hours of wireless playback alongside speakerphone and voice assistant functionality, party link for connecting more than one together, USB-C charging, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more. 

If you’re in the market for an extremely affordable Bluetooth speaker, today’s lead deal is certainly worth a closer look. It is even more affordable than the usually rock-bottom OontZ Angle 3 speaker, but you can score the OontZ Angle Solo model for $17 Prime shipped right now. Carrying stellar ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers, the Oontz speakers are easily among the best budget-friendly options out there with the Solo model offering up the same 10-hours of playback as today’s LG. 

But you’ll also want to check out all of the Bose speakers, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more on sale right now, not to mention these Belkin speaker docks. Then hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, our Bluetooth speaker hub, and the rest of today’s Woot sale for even more

More on the LG PL2 XBOOM Go Bluetooth Party Speaker:

Take the party with you. Enjoy up to 10 hours of playback, IPX5 water resistance and high-quality AAC audio formats. Meridian technology combines with a passive radiator for rich sound even at the highest volume. Connecting is always easy with both Bluetooth and voice command capabilities. A sleek, rounded design with a rubberized finish is easy to hold and fits comfortably in your hand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

woot

LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C charge...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 22% off

elago’s AirPods/Pro Ice Cream Cases fall to new lows from $11.50 (Save up to 22%)

From $11.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks Electric String Trimmer $103, Benelli E-bike $500, more

Learn More
Save 23%

CRAFTSMAN drill and screwdriving bit sets drop to $10 (Save 23%)

$10 Learn More
$100 off

DNA test kits up to $100 off at Amazon: AncestryDNA and 23andMe from $59

$59+ Learn More

OWC’s new Elektron USB-C SSDs offer 1,011MB/s speeds with a miniature design

Buy now Learn More
70% off

Steve Madden, Sperry, Rockport, more up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More
50% off

PDP Charizard Battle Switch Travel Case hits all-time low at $10 (50% off) + more

$10 Learn More
New Amazon lows

LG’s CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs are PS5-ready at up to $650 off (New Amazon lows)

Up to $650 off Learn More