While not the most exciting Black Friday ad each year, CVS has now detailed its plans for Thanksgiving week and beyond. CVS is often one of the best places to score deals on easy stocking stuffers, everyday essentials for your home, and more. You’ll find details on store hours and more down below along with a look at this year’s CVS Black Friday ad.

CVS offers up stocking stuffers, more on Black Friday

CVS is set to offer up deals throughout Black Friday, and stores will indeed be open on Thanksgiving Day. Deals will be rotating throughout the week, but you won’t find any doorbusters here.

Our friends over at BestBlackFriday offered up a few highlights from this year’s ad:

Toys – Buy One Get One Free

As Seen On TV Product – Buy One Get One Free

Disney 36-pc. Mickey Mouse Holiday Express Train Set – $40 (50% off)

CVS Batteries – Buy One Get One Free

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – Buy One Get One for $20

For those looking for notable deals on tech and the like, CVS isn’t going to have the goods. But for stocking stuffers and the like, it’s a good place to swing by while shopping. And being open on Thanksgiving Day? Well, we aren’t expecting much of that this year, so that’s an added perk.

