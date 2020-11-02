Bring the Nest x Yale Connect Lock to your smart home at a 2020 low of $240

Today only, Woot offers the Nest x Yale Connect Smart Lock for $239.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Usually fetching $279, today’s offer beats the competing price cut at Best Buy by $15 and marks a new 2020 low. Ideal for expanding your Assistant smart home, this Nest X Yale Smart lock pairs over Wi-Fi to the rest of your setup thanks to the bundled Connect hub. It packs an integrated touchscreen display for unlocking the door with a pin code, and can be controlled with your smartphone alongside voice commands and the like. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Make out for less than the lead deal by opting for the August Smart Lock with Connect Bridge at $181. This package delivers much of the same smart lock functionality, but without an integrated touchscreen. But if that exclusion is worth the added savings, it’s hard to go wrong with this alternative and its 4.4 star rating.

Over in our smart home guide, there are plenty of other discounts worth checking out, like this morning’s Gold Box sale on eufy HomeKit cameras, smart doorbells, and more from $28. That’s alongside this 2-pack of Philips Hue HomeKit color bulbs for $75 and more.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app. Give people you trust a passcode and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. The Nest and Yale Lock connects to your Wi-Fi and the Nest app through the included Nest Connect.

