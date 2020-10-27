Sony’s 4K Smart Android TVs fall to new Amazon lows from $520 (Save up to $350)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $599.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $1,000, we’ve more recently been tracking it at $750 with today’s offer saving you $150 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Powered by Android TV, Sony’s 65-inch smart TV packs 4K picture with HDR capabilities alongside a slew of smart features. On top of its built-in streaming media functionality to watch shows from Disney+, Netflix, and the like, there’s also Assistant voice control. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 730 customers. Head below for more from $520.

If the featured 65-inch size isn’t quite the right fit for your setup, Amazon is also discounting the 55-inch Sony X750H model to $519.99. Down from $600 price tag it has recently been fetching, today’s offer is a new all-time low. Here you’re getting a nearly identical package to the lead deal, but in a smaller form-factor. Or if you’d rather go bigger, the 75-inch version has dropped to $948 from the usual $1,298 price.

Those looking for a more unique home theater experience won’t want to miss out on the ongoing Samsung Frame 4K QLED TV deals from $478. Or if it’s the audio in your setup that could use a boost, Denon’s 9.2-Chanel AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver is $300 off.

Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Smart TV features:

Experience thrilling movies and games in incredible 4K HDR and clear sound. Everything you watch looks remarkably rich and natural, enhanced by the 4K Processor X1. With Sony’s Android TV and the Google Assistant, quickly access entertainment, control smart devices, get answers on screen, and more using your voice.

