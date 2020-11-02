Let these iRobot robotic vacuums handle the holiday mess from $180 (Up to $200 off)

-
From $180

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of iRobot robotic vacuums headlined by the new Roomba i3 at $349.99 shipped. Usually fetching $400, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen since this offering launched at the end of September and saves you $50. As the latest addition to the iRobot stable, the Roomba i3 delivers many of the brand’s flagship features in a more affordable package. You’ll find a high-end Power-Lifting Suction system alongside a 75-minute runtime and a floor tracking sensor for mapping your home. Wi-Fi connectivity rounds out the notable features, which bring smartphone and Alexa control into the mix. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more iRobot discounts from $180.

Other iRobot vacuum deals:

Be sure to check out everything else in our home goods guide for plenty of other discounts on renovating your space or appliances. This morning we spotted a series of water flossers and toothbrushes from $45, as well as other everyday essentials. And then while we’re talking automated cleaning options, be sure to check out the new ECOVACS DEEBOT T8 vacuum that just recently launched alongside an auto-empty dock and other accessories.

iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum features:

Get cleaner floors with less effort—with the Roomba i3 robot vacuum that offers 10X the Power-Lifting Suction* to pull in dirt, dust and pollen. When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, it offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule. 

