Put OXO’s Foldaway Dish Rack on the counter for $32 shipped (Reg. $40+)

Today only, Macy’s is now offering the OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack for $32.19 shipped after you apply code FRIEND at checkout. Regularly as much as $67 at Macy’s, this model can be had in the $40 range at Amazon where it rarely goes for less. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and within a couple bucks of the all-time low. Ideal for those that need some extra dish drying area that won’t take up too much space, it measures out at 19.4- by 12.5- by 3.75-inches. The fold-out legs elevate the dish rack to support the sink drain while upright tines are available for cups, mugs, wine glasses, and more. The removable utensil cups keep your forks and spoons organized while the rubber rack is particularly gentle on your plates. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While well under the price of the fancy simplehuman model that sells for $50, there are more affordable options out there. The highly-rated Sweet Home Collection comes in at $26 on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 customers. It’s not quite as modern looking, but it will get the job done for less. 

We have some great kitchenware deals today including Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Nano, the Chefman Belgian Waffle Maker, and the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus. But you’ll find even more price drops in our home goods deal hub as well. 

More on the OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack:

  • Plate rack folds down to make room for large bowls, cookware and more
  • Legs fold out to elevate Dish Rack and spout opens to drain directly into sink. Open dimensions is 19.4 x 15.5 x 5.125 in inches. Closed dimensions is 19.4 x 12.5 x 3.87 in inches
  • Tines hold cups, mugs or wine glasses inside Rack to prevent dripping on the counter
  • Side walls, legs and spout fold for compact, standing storage in cabinet. Utensil cups are removable and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.Made from BPA free plastic and sleek stainless steel

