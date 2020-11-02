Razer’s high-end Mamba Elite gaming mouse hits Amazon low at $50 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked as well as our last mention. You’ll find an esports-grade 16,000 DPI sensor here, ensuring that you can customize it to be exactly how sensitive you need it. With nine programmable buttons as well, this mouse can have each one perform a specific action, leading you to victory with ease. There’s also Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting here, which allows you to match the design and style of this mouse to the rest of your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our Chroma Cave series.

If going up to 16,000 DPI is a bit too much for you, then save quite a bit by opting for the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse. It maxes out at 6,400 DPI, which is honestly more than enough for most people. In fact, I game at 800 DPI most of the time. It’s just $30 shipped, saving you an additional $20 over today’s lead deal.

Need a new monitor as well? Right now, we’re tracking a deal on Monoprice’s 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor. You can grab it while it’s on sale for $190 shipped, which saves you 24% from its regular going rate. Need something more budget-focused? Well, we have other monitors on sale priced from $100, so be sure to check them out as well.

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse features:

The Razer Mamba Elite features our acclaimed Razer 5G advanced optical sensor with true 16, 000 DPI and Razer Mechanical mouse switches with extended durability of up to 50 million clicks. Get more control with 9 programmable buttons, Each one easily configured through Razer Synapse 3, and save up to 5 profiles to your mouse with on-board memory.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!