Monoprice’s 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor hits $190 (Save 24%), more from $100

Monoprice is currently offering its 27-inch Zero-G Curved 1440p Gaming Monitor for $189.99 shipped. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. This 27-inch gaming monitor from Monoprice upgrades your workstation or gaming setup with a curved 1440p panel that provides a more immersive experience. Its 144Hz refresh rate pairs with AMD FreeSync as well as HDR Support to round out the notable features alongside HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get some additional details in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $100.

Other notable monitor deals today:

For more ways to expand your gaming setup or workstation, be sure to check out all of the discounted Razer and Logitech peripherals that are currently up to 50% off. With various price cuts on mice, keyboards, and more, prices start at $40.

Monoprice Zero-G Gaming Monitor features:

The 2560x1440p (QHD) resolution of this 27″ QHD Curved 144Hz Zero-G Gaming Monitor provides stunning detail, while VA panel technology ensures rich and accurate color reproduction. The native 144Hz refresh rate drives precise and fluid gaming performance, while AMD FreeSync technology eliminates choppy gameplay and broken frames. It is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, which satisfies the display industry’s standard for true 8-bit image quality, peak luminance of 400 cd/m, higher contrast ratio, and wider color gamut.

