Skagen Grenen hits all-time low of $37.50, more Fossil and Citizen watches from $44

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several Skagen, Citizen, and Fossil watch discounts up to 40% off. Our favorite deal involves the Skagen Grenen Stainless Steel Watch for $37.50 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked. This fashionable watch boasts a simplistic style that should blend well with most styles. It features a compact 38mm round stainless steel case, black dial, and scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass. A black leather band adheres it to your wrist and 30-meter water resistance aims to keep this timepiece protected from splashes and the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals below.

More watches on sale:

Still haven’t had your fill of watch discounts? Great, because our recent roundup is still live and starts at $40. Leading the pack is Citizen’s Eco-Drive Sport Watch at $97.50. This deal delivers $128 in savings, making it notable and worthy of a quick peek.

Skagen Grenen Stainless Steel Watch features:

The Skagen Grenen aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.

