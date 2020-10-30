The Citizen Eco-Drive Sport Watch plummets to $97.50 (Save $128), more from $40

Today at Amazon we’ve found several Citizen, Timex, and Skagen watch discounts priced from $40. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Sport Stainless Steel Watch for $97.50 shipped. Today’s offer is up to $128 off what it’s been fetching for months and comes within $14 of Amazon’s all-time low. This stylish Citizen timepiece features a silver 45mm case that’s comprised of stainless steel. The bright look is balanced by a black dial with red and white hands. Eco-Drive technology is onboard, meaning any light source can power this watch. This unit can withstand water in depths of up to 330 feet. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $40.

More watches on sale:

Looking for even more watch deals, be sure to swing by Wednesday’s roundup of options priced from $23. Discounts there deliver up to $142 off, making it a solid place to start shopping. Of all the options there, our favorite offer invovles the Timex Mod 44 Leather Strap Watch for $36, but don’t stop there, swing by the whole roundup to see what’s available.

Citizen Eco-Drive Sport Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Silver-tone watch featuring black dial with date window and markers for 12/24-hour time and 60-seconds
  • 45 mm silver-tone case with mineral dial window
  • Eco-Drive technology is powered by light so it never needs a battery

