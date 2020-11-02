Water flossers and toothbrushes up to 30% off at Amazon, deals from $45.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Waterpik and Colgate oral care products. You can score the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Toothbrush for $116 shipped. Regularly up to $200, this combo set usually goes for between $150 and $180 at Amazon with similar options going for $150+ at Walmart right now. Today’s deal is the best we can find and a new Amazon 2020 low. This set combines the power of an electric toothbrush with a Waterpik water flosser including 3 modes: brush, floss, or both. It comes with a pair of water flossing brush heads, the usual 2-minute timer, 30-second pacer notifications, 10 pressure settings, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the combo flosser option doesn’t interest you, you’ll find even more Colgate electric toothbrush options on sale from $45.50 in today’s Gold Box. But for something even more affordable, check out the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush at $40 shipped. Again, there’s no built-in water flossing here, but you’re getting perfectly capable electric toothbrush with stellar reviews from nearly 30,000 Amazon customers.

Sonic-Fusion combines the power of an advanced rechargeable sonic electric toothbrush with the proven effectiveness of the Waterpik Water Flosser. Up to 2x as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health; Accepted by the American Dental Association. Brush, Floss, Brush & Floss. At the push of a button switch from sonic brushing, to water flossing, to both; handle detaches for brushing on the go.