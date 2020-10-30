Amazon has Panasonic’s ARC5 Wet/Dry Shaver at $100 off right now

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic ARC5 Wet Dry Electric Shaver (ES-LV67) for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $200, this is $100 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. It currently fetches $180 at Walmart. This five-blade system delivers “70,000 cross cuts per minute” with a 16-direction pivoting head for a “smoother and more efficient” shave. Along with the wet/dry design and included pop-up trimmer for detailing, this model features beard density sensors and will automatically adjust the power to accommodate each area of your face. Rated 4+ stars from over 630 Amazon customers. More details below.

But for something more affordable, check out the Philips 2300 Norelco Shaver for $30 shipped. It carries stellar ratings and will provide you with 40-minutes of cordless shaving per charge. While not quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, it will still provide a pop-up trimmer and much of the same feature set otherwise.

But be sure to swing by our previous shaver roundup for notable price drops on the popular Philips OneBlade model starting from $30 shipped, as well as some a full-body grooming kits. Speaking of personal care, you’ll also want to check out today’s Gold Box oral care sale for deals on whitestrips, toothbrushes and more.

More on the Panasonic ARC5 Wet Dry Electric Shaver:

High-performance motor for a fast, powerful shave: Panasonic shaver with an ultra-fast motor and independent, five-blade shaving system deliver up to 70,000 cross cuts per minute to make everyday shaving quicker, smoother, and more efficient.

Flexible 16-D shaving head: This Panasonic LV67 ARC5 has a shaving head that pivots effortlessly in 16 directions independently to follow and conform to the skin’s natural contours, keeping the shaver head in close, cushioned contact with the face, neck, chin and jaw.

Panasonic razor with an advanced intelligent shave sensor: Senses beard densities 220 times/sec and adjusts power 14 times/sec as you shave, ensuring smooth, even results.

