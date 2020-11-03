Amazon’s offering HSI Professional Flat Iron for $26 shipped (Reg. $40)

BeautyChange (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener for $25.89 shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s matched with the lowest rate in six months. This hair straightener was designed to reduce frizz and it features a slim design that’s convenient for traveling. It also has a large range of heat settings from 140 to 450°F. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 50,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

With your savings be sure to pick up the Wet Brush Original Hair Detangler for $7.19. I personally own this brush and would highly recommend it. It gently removes tangles from your hair without pulling and comes in an array of fun color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 14,000 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to get ahead of holiday gifting. You can find deals from Old Navy, Banana Republic, and many more.

HSI Tourmaline Flat Iron features:

  • STRAIGHTENS, FLIPS & CURLS: The HSI Professional Glider creates dramatic results on even the frizziest coarsest hair; to quickly straighten, flip, and curl with minimal effort. Simple & fast.
  • MICRO SENSORS PREVENT FUTURE HAIR DAMAGE: High quality ceramic plates use 8 HeatBalance micro-sensors to regulate the temperature & evenly distribute heat so fewer passes are needed on your precious hair.
  • CERAMIC & CRYSTALS TO CREATE SILKY RESULTS: The Glider’s plates are designed with ceramic and tourmaline crystal ion plates to create a shinier, silkier finish in less time.
  • ELIMINATE FRIZZ WITH ADJUSTABLE HIGH HEAT: The adjustable temperature settings from 140-450°F gives greater control to achieve a perfectly sleek and smooth look for all hair types.

