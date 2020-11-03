Equip your wrist with Citizen’s Eco-Drive Casual Watch for $112.50 (Reg. $187)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Casual Watch for $112.50 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is within $11 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Unlike many other Citizen watches, this offering features a more laid-back appearance. Its stainless steel case is paired with a white dial and blue hands. A synthetic leather band is used to strap it on, and the timepiece can resist water in depths of up to 99 feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snag the Skagen Grenen as well at $37.50. This price caught our attention as it also is 40% off what you’d typically have to spend. It’s part of a larger roundup that includes other timepieces from brands like Fossil and Citizen. Swing by to find other options from $44.

And speaking of watches, did you see that the Seiko Voice Digital Watch is making a comeback? After 11 years of silence, Seiko has redesigned this timepiece and will be re-releasing it soon. There are three different styles available, swing by our coverage to see photos and learn more.

Citizen Eco-Drive Casual Watch features:

Stainless steel watch with white dial featuring blue dauphine hands and day and date subdials

42 millimeters stainless steel case with mineral crystal dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

Leather-synthetic band with buckle closure

