Equip your wrist with Citizen’s Eco-Drive Casual Watch for $112.50 (Reg. $187)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Casual Watch for $112.50 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is within $11 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Unlike many other Citizen watches, this offering features a more laid-back appearance. Its stainless steel case is paired with a white dial and blue hands. A synthetic leather band is used to strap it on, and the timepiece can resist water in depths of up to 99 feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snag the Skagen Grenen as well at $37.50. This price caught our attention as it also is 40% off what you’d typically have to spend. It’s part of a larger roundup that includes other timepieces from brands like Fossil and Citizen. Swing by to find other options from $44.
And speaking of watches, did you see that the Seiko Voice Digital Watch is making a comeback? After 11 years of silence, Seiko has redesigned this timepiece and will be re-releasing it soon. There are three different styles available, swing by our coverage to see photos and learn more.
Citizen Eco-Drive Casual Watch features:
- Stainless steel watch with white dial featuring blue dauphine hands and day and date subdials
- 42 millimeters stainless steel case with mineral crystal dial window
- Japanese quartz movement with analog display
- Leather-synthetic band with buckle closure
