L.L. Bean debuted a new collection partnered with Todd Snyder for an outdoor men’s fall apparel. The collection features 21 items including tops, sweaters, jackets, and vests. With prices ranging from $40 all the way up to $279, there’s a price-point for any budget. Plus, with the holidays right around the corner, this collection is full of great ideas. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder collection. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Nike’s Holiday Gifting List with the best sneakers, apparel, and accessories for winter.

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Boots

The L.L. Bean boots are a classic style that are timeless and perfect for fall or winter weather. The new L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder style is inspired by L.L.Bean’s 1927 Cruiser Boots. This style is made of high quality rich, rugged bison leather and is waterproof. You can choose from two color options: olive or brown, priced at $279.

Outerwear made for gifting

The outerwear from the L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Collection is phenomenal. One of our favorite pieces is the very trendy Wool Shirt Jacket. This style is extremely versatile to dress up or down and the wool material was designed to help keep you warm on cool days. I also love the buffalo check design that’s classic and it comes in a red or yellow color option. The details are very unique as well with patches on the forearms and it’s priced at $139.

L.L. Bean quotes, “When Todd Snyder first visited us in Freeport, he brought one of his favorite vintage L.L.Bean pieces with him – a vest from the ’80s. We teamed up to bring this classic puffer back, and made it even better with water-repellent 650-fill DownTek down.”

This vest is a staple in the collection and it comes in several color options. It also has a reversible component to either wear a solid color or trendy camouflage. This vest was also made with adventure in mind with two outside pockets as well as two interior spaces to hold essentials. This would be a great gift idea and it’s priced at $169.

Finally, the L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Sherpa Jacket is another very stylish option for the fall season. Designed to keep you stylishly warm, this jacket comes in two color options and features a polyester taffeta lining that creates warmth. Better yet, it’s machine washable and priced at $169.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!