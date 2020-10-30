Nike’s Holiday Gift Guide is now live, with hundreds of options for the entire family. You’ll find popular sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more, with budget-friendly prices starting at $14. Plus, Nike Plus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. So be sure to check out all of our top picks below. You’ll also want to check out our latest guides to other holiday gift lists including Lululemon, Columbia, The North Face, Nordstrom, and more.

Best gift ideas for men

Boost your fall training or give an exceptional gift with the new Nike SuperRep Go Training Shoes. These shoes are breathable and feature responsive cushioning to give you a bouncy step and keep you light on your feet. They also come in several color options and have a stylish exterior. Gift these shoes or spoil yourself with a price tag at $100.

Another gift idea for the go-getter in your life is the Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit Shoes. These were made to go for miles with a sock-like fit that’s said to feel like you have nothing on your feet. They’re also cushioned to promote comfort, and lightweight, too. I love the way these shoes look as well, with a modern appearance and an array of color options.

Gift ideas for women

The Air Force 1 Pixel Shoes are a standout in this sale and very trendy for the fall season. This fresh style can easily be paired with leggings, jeans, or dresses alike for an array of different looks. These sneakers would make a great holiday gift and they’re priced at $100.

For women, leggings are perfect for anyone who likes to work out. The Nike Yoga Luxe high-waisted leggings are meant to be flattering and sweat-wicking. They’re also said to be buttery-soft and breathable. You can choose from several fun color options, and they’re priced at $90.

Small gift ideas

Finally, be sure to get your stocking stuffers as well. One of our top picks from this guide is the Nike Sportswear Cuffed Beanie that can be worn by both men or women alike. This stylish beanie has a knit fabric to help keep you warm and comes in three color options. Best of all, it’s priced at just $25.

