Any light source will power Citizen’s Paradex Eco-Drive Watch: $130.50 (Save $56)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Paradex Eco-Drive Watch for $130.67 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This fashionable watch has a blue dial and 44mm stainless steel case. It resists water in depths of up to 333 feet. A genuine leather band adheres it to your wrist, helping solidify a classy appearance throughout. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now that you’ve pocketed $56 in savings, you can afford to also grab Skagen’s Grenen Watch at $37.50. Buyers taking advantage of this offer will save $25, an amount that works out to 40% off what it’s been averaging. Even better, there are more watches right here you can snag from $44.

And if none of the options above are a good fit for your wardrobe, be sure to check out the Citizen’s Casual Eco-Drive Watch. It’s been discounted to $112.50, allowing you to scoop up 40% in savings. It boasts a stainless steel case that’s paired with a white dial and blue hands.

Citizen Paradex Eco-Drive Watch features:

  • Dial – Blue, Luminous Hands and Markers, Case Size (mm) – 44
  • Water Resistance – WR100/10Bar/333ft [Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling]
  • Functions -8725, 3 Hand with Analog Day/Date
  • Japanese-quartz Movement
  • Band – Leather, Strap, Buckle, Case Material – Silver-Tone, Stainless Steel

